Warm weather tempts flamingos to stay longer at Van Lake

VAN

Flamingos wade in the Van Lake Basin beneath snow-capped mountains.

Unseasonably warm weather in eastern Türkiye has kept flamingos in the Lake Van Basin through late November, delaying their annual migration toward warmer regions like Africa.

Each April, thousands of flamingos arrive in the basin from Iran’s Lake Urmia to breed in the wetlands before departing in October and November. Last winter, however, more than 100 birds stayed behind through the season.

Climate change has shifted the birds’ migration calendar, said Professor Lokman Aslan, director of the Wildlife Protection and Rehabilitation Center at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University. While flamingos once arrived in late March or early April, he noted they have appeared as early as February in recent years, with populations peaking in July and August.

Although some flamingos used to leave in late September, many remained in the wetlands as December approached, Aslan noted. He attributed the delayed departure to a mild, rainy autumn and the lack of severe winter weather.

“If the weather stays mild this year, the number of flamingos could rise further,” Aslan said, referring to birds spending the winter in the basin. The basin typically hosts flamingos in summer and geese in winter. More geese could arrive if mild conditions persist, which Aslan said would point to greater local biodiversity.

Pointing to how flamingos react to weather shifts, Aslan said the secure environment the wetlands offer also encourages some birds to stay. If mild conditions continue, a portion of the flock could even stay behind to breed, he added.

Aslan credited residents, gendarmerie teams, and the 14th Regional Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks for protecting the birds’ quiet, safe habitat.

The Van Lake Basin is home to 250 of the 453 bird species recorded in Türkiye. Its wetlands provide seasonal habitat for migratory birds moving between Türkiye and neighboring regions.