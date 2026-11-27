OPEC+ facing tricky talks on 2027 output, capacity targets

VIENNA

Members of the OPEC+ alliance meet on Nov. 29 to hammer out production quotas for next year despite little visibility on the U.S. war against Iran, which has roiled oil markets worldwide.



Ministers are also to set maximum capacity levels for each country, which aim to increase transparency of their industries and will form the basis for output quotas moving forward.



But some of the alliance’s 21 members are already contesting the new levels, reached after two years of analysis by an outside consulting firm, U.S.-based DeGolyer and MacNaughton.



“For the first time, the maximum sustainable production capacities have been assessed and established through an independent and objective process,” OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said in mid-November.



Iraq, one of Gulf countries most penalized by the de facto shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz by Tehran since the war began in February, has reportedly rejected its capacity level as too low.



It says its maximum sustainable output is 5.2 million barrels per day (bpd), not the 5 million set in the new study, according to a report by Bloomberg News this week.



“Iraq has long argued that production restrictions limit its ability to finance the country’s reconstruction,” said analysts at the investment bank DNB Carnegie.

Market disruptions from a flare-up of energy infrastructure attacks between Ukraine and Russia are also muddying the outlook, making for fraught talks on capacity and output calculations.



“Every country with a production shortfall has a credible argument that the shortfall is temporary,” Jorge Leon, an analyst at Rystad Energy, said in a recent report.



He predicted the online talks on Nov. 29 would be “one of the most complicated OPEC+ meetings in years.”



Bloomberg has also reported that OPEC+ could renew for January current output quotas given the geopolitical uncertainty, citing two unidentified delegates in the group.



But Iranian attacks on neighboring Gulf infrastructure in response to the U.S. attacks further complicate the picture, since many countries are producing far less than their capacity would allow.



But for Leon at Rystad, “The big question is Russia: They produced 8.4 million barrels per day in October, and their quota was almost 10 million barrels per day.”

That raises the possibility its quota will be lowered as the Ukraine war drags on, potentially keeping oil prices high.



Higher energy costs have already weighed on worldwide demand, prompting countries and businesses to seek alternative sources.



As a result, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast a return to a market surplus for the fourth quarter, as supplies rise and exceed forecast demand.

In the meantime, the risk of angering members with the new capacity and output levels has grown.



The United Arab Emirates withdrew from OPEC earlier this year over anger at Saudi-led quotas, as it wants to sharply increase production in the coming years.

The move was a blow to OPEC’s market hegemony and its ability to regulate prices.