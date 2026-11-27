Spain’s Pablo Hernandez de Cos to succeed become ECB chief

BRUSSELS

FILE - Spain's Central Bank Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos, right, listens during a news conference in Greek Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

Spain’s Pablo Hernandez de Cos will be the next head of the European Central Bank (ECB), taking over from Christine Lagarde.



His nomination comes at a time of tension on European bond markets and before a series of high-stakes elections in Europe next year including in France.



Hernandez de Cos, 55, has been head of the Swiss-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS) since last year, and previously led the Bank of Spain from 2018 to 2024.



The ECB is the central bank for the 21 countries that use the euro, setting interest rates that influence borrowing costs across the economy, from mortgages to credit-card repayments.



“The Netherlands will support the consensus for the three nominations for the ECB board,” an EU diplomat said.



That diplomat and a second confirmed it meant Hernandez de Cos won the support of euro area countries over Klaas Knot, former head of the Dutch central bank.

In addition to the ECB top job, France’s Laurence Boone and Germany’s Markus Brunnermeier were the sole candidates to fill two vacant seats on the bank’s executive board.



Thanks to a grand bargain on the package between France and Germany, Hernandez de Cos was chosen in a decision that came after EU leaders’ talks in Brussels.



Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on Nov. 26 informed European Council chief Antonio Costa “that the Netherlands values a consensual decision on the ECB presidency. An important signal to financial markets,” a diplomat said.



The Frankfurt-based institution has said Lagarde would step down in February 2027, several months before her term expires in October next year.

Lagarde was given a warm welcome during the summit, with leaders lavishing praise on her tenure, an official said.



Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is battling unfavorable polling before a general election on Nov. 28, hailed the choice on social media saying it reflects “a Spain that leads in Europe.”