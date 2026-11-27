New Zealand PM loses majority, centrists now kingmakers

WELLINGTON

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Nov. 27 he would reach out to an insurgent centrist party to help him stay in power, after final results from this month’s election showed his right-wing coalition had lost its parliamentary majority.



The outcome plunges the South Pacific country into weeks of political uncertainty, and even the prospect of another election, as it faces a grim economic forecast and rising costs of living.



Preliminary results of the Nov. 7 poll had shown Luxon’s National Party-led coalition clinging onto power.



But margins were so tight that his party lost two seats in the final results announced on Nov. 27, leaving his coalition with the populist NZ First and the libertarian ACT one seat short of a majority.



Luxon declared he had a mandate to form the country’s next government in the wake of this month’s vote, bitterly fought and dominated by spiraling costs of living.

He has continued running the country since the Nov. 7 poll, but on Nov. 27 admitted that forming a new government will be “challenging.”



He will now need the backing of the centrist newcomers Opportunity, led by Qiulae Wong, if he wants to govern.



If a deal isn’t struck, the country could be headed for another election.



Pledging kinder, gentler politics as well as action on climate change, Wong’s party became the first in decades to make parliament without a former cabinet minister as leader.



She has vowed to work with whichever party has the largest number of seats.



But she has insisted that her party’s “bottom lines” on climate change action, cost of living and cleaning up politics are non-negotiable.



On the campaign trail, she ruled out working with a government in which NZ First leader Winston Peters was foreign minister, after he told a Chinese-born lawmaker to “go back to your own country.”