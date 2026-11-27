Costa Rica bars entry to UN rapporteur

SAN JOSE

Costa Rica’s government said on Nov. 26 it had denied entry to U.N. rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who has accused Israel of genocide, because she was the subject of an “international alert over links to terrorist acts.”

Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, arrived on Nov. 26 at the airport serving the capital San Jose to receive an honorary degree from the University of Costa Rica, a public university.

The Italian independent expert has faced harsh pushback from Israel and some of its allies over her longstanding accusations that Israel has committed genocide and other war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Albanese “is the subject of an international alert over links to terrorist acts,” Omer Badilla, director general of Costa Rica’s immigration authority, which falls under the Interior Ministry, said in a video posted on social media.

“I hope this clears up any doubts and makes clear the threat this woman poses to national security,” he added.

Albanese branded the entry refusal “a disgrace,” while speaking to a radio station at the country’s leading university while at the airport.

“What happened is very regrettable,” she added.

The government of Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez is a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump and has pursued closer trade ties with Israel since she took office in May.

Albanese had condemned a free trade agreement between Costa Rica and Israel last December and called for its ratification to be put on hold, prompting a rebuke from the government, which accused her of interfering in domestic affairs.