Britain seeks to reconnect with 95,000 reservists

LONDON

Britain has begun contacting former military personnel in its roughly 95,000-strong Strategic Reserve, asking them to update their contact details and skills as it seeks to strengthen military readiness.

The heads of the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force published letters on Nov. 26 seeking renewed contact with former personnel. Officials said there were no current plans to mobilize the reserve.

The Times reported on Nov. 27 that the Defense Ministry lacked up-to-date addresses for about 45,000 members, nearly half the total.

Defense Secretary Wes Streeting told Sky News that Britain was operating in a “heightened threat environment” and described the initiative as a “sensible, necessary precaution.”

“People should find it reassuring rather than alarming,” he said.

The Strategic Reserve consists of former personnel who retain a legal obligation to return to service in exceptional circumstances, including a national emergency, an attack on the United Kingdom or a transition to war. Most veterans are not subject to this obligation.

Army chief Gen. Roly Walker asked recipients to complete a survey by Dec. 23 about their experience since leaving service.

“To be clear, we are not asking you to return to service,” he wrote, adding that their existing obligations had not changed and completing the questionnaire would create no new ones.

The military is seeking information about skills acquired in civilian employment as well as previous service experience. An Army source told The Telegraph that a veteran’s civilian expertise could be more useful to defense than their former military role.

First Sea Lord Gen. Gwyn Jenkins similarly told former Navy and Royal Marines personnel that receiving a letter did not mean they were about to be mobilized. Their skills could be needed in the most serious circumstances, he said.

The initiative follows a recommendation in the government’s 2025 Strategic Defence Review to renew contact with former personnel whose experience could be drawn upon in a crisis.

Veterans will also be offered opportunities to volunteer for training and exercises. Veterans Minister Calvin Bailey told parliament in October that the government planned to invite up to 1,000 strategic reservists to take part in NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercises in spring 2027.