Lebanon faces security vacuum as UNIFIL withdrawal looms

BEIRUT

The impending withdrawal of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has left the future of southern Lebanon in limbo, with no clear plan for what will replace the nearly 50-year-old peacekeeping mission.

UNIFIL is set to begin a gradual drawdown of its 7,500 peacekeepers on Jan. 1, 2027, after the U.N. Security Council voted to terminate its mandate at the end of 2026, bowing to demands from the United States and Israel.

The peacekeepers’ departure comes amid Israel’s ongoing occupation of large swaths of southern Lebanon and a debate over the disarmament of Hezbollah. Lebanon wants the U.N. force to stay, while Israel says the mission failed to prevent Hezbollah’s military buildup.

UNIFIL commander Maj. Gen. Diodato Abagnara said the mission was not tasked with disarming Hezbollah but with supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces in taking full control of the south. He stressed that avoiding a security vacuum after the withdrawal was crucial.

Although UNIFIL was unable to prevent Hezbollah from launching missiles or Israel from carrying out airstrikes in recent conflicts, many residents say its presence still provides a sense of security.

Residents also depend on its patrols to escort civilian and supply convoys, particularly in areas under Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile, an agreement under which Israel would withdraw in exchange for Hezbollah’s disarmament has stalled, with negotiations between the two countries

making little progress.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said his government and France favor extending UNIFIL’s mandate, arguing that any alternative international force should operate under the framework of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

The United States has expressed openness to an international presence in a different form, including a civilian force or private defense contractors. Israel, meanwhile, wants to coordinate directly with the Lebanese army, saying it does not trust international forces.

Lebanon has rejected the idea of private security contractors and direct military coordination with Israel.