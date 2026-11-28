World-renowned chefs gather in Istanbul for Gastromasa

ISTANBUL

The 11th Gastromasa Istanbul International Gastronomy Conference and Fair has opened at the Haliç Congress Center, bringing together more than 60 internationally acclaimed chefs and hundreds of industry professionals under the theme “Culture and Interaction.”

Organized by Sözen Group, the two-day event aims to promote international cooperation in the food industry and showcase Türkiye’s culinary heritage to a global audience through conferences, workshops, live cooking demonstrations and an exhibition featuring industry brands.

Gökmen Sözen, CEO of the event’s organizer Sözen Group, said the conference attracts around 17,000 visitors and provides a platform for internationally influential chefs, pastry experts and investors to connect with Turkish industry professionals.

Describing Gastromasa as one of the world’s two leading gastronomy conferences, alongside the event held in Madrid, Sözen said Istanbul had the potential to stand alongside major culinary destinations such as New York, London, Dubai and Moscow, thanks to its historical heritage, traditional cuisine and street food culture.

He also called for greater investment in gastronomy and agricultural education from primary school onwards, as well as the opening of more Turkish restaurants and food markets in major international cities to strengthen the global presence of Turkish cuisine.

Turkish chef Ömür Akkor said international gatherings such as Gastromasa enabled local chefs to introduce Turkish ingredients and culinary traditions abroad, develop partnerships and organize collaborative dining events.

This year’s program features more than 60 internationally renowned chefs, over 30 baristas, sommeliers and mixologists, and more than 400 Turkish speakers.

Among the prominent participants are French pastry chef Pierre Hermé, Spanish chef Andoni Luis Aduriz, Peruvian chef Pia Leon, Italian chef Mauro Uliassi, British chef Simon Rogan and renowned pizza maker Franco Pepe.

The event is structured around four stages focusing on different aspects of the industry: The main stage for international chefs and live cooking demonstrations — Pastry for desserts and chocolate; Hospitality for gastronomy and tourism; and Bar for beverage trends and innovations.

A gala and awards ceremony held as part of the conference also recognized leading figures in international gastronomy across categories including innovation, creativity, sustainability and restaurant excellence. Pierre Hermé received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to modern pastry-making.