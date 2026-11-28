Automakers seek ‘Made in EU’ exemptions for Türkiye plants

BRUSSELS

European automakers have called for exemptions to protect their existing plants in Türkiye under the EU’s proposed “Made in EU” rules, warning that exclusion could threaten investments and weaken their competitiveness.

“Excluding existing facilities from the geographic scope of the act could weaken the competitiveness of European manufacturers, put longstanding investments at risk and create uncertainty over future production and investment decisions,” the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) told Anadolu Agency on Nov. 27.

The proposed Industrial Accelerator Act would link eligibility for certain public contracts and subsidies to where products and their components are made.

ACEA said Türkiye’s automotive industry was deeply integrated with Europe’s, supporting European supply chains and employment. In the heavy-duty vehicle sector, European manufacturers produce around 33,000 vehicles a year at existing plants in Türkiye, it said.

The association said it supported strengthening European production, but companies that invested under existing rules should not be penalized.

It sought exemptions for existing operations in Türkiye and other neighboring countries integrated with Europe’s automotive industry.

The Financial Times reported that a compromise proposed by Ireland, which holds the rotating EU presidency, would allow British-made electric cars to qualify for EU subsidies while leaving Türkiye’s automotive sector outside the scheme.

Britain would have to maintain access to its own subsidies for EU-made vehicles, but would no longer need to match EU tariffs on Chinese electric cars.

Japanese and South Korean parts could also qualify as European, the newspaper said.

Türkiye’s automotive exports totaled $35.2 billion in the first 10 months of 2026, according to the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB).

Shipments to the EU reached $2.95 billion in October, accounting for 73.2 percent of the sector’s exports that month.

EU ministers are due to review progress on the proposal in Brussels on Dec. 3. The final rules still require agreement between EU member states and the European Parliament.