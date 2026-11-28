Mecca alliance advances plans for joint military command

ISLAMABAD

Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed in principle on establishing a joint military command and civilian secretariat for their Mecca defense alliance, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Nov. 27.

Speaking after the alliance’s second regular Strategic Political and Defense Committee meeting in Islamabad, Fidan said most decisions had been approved, while some issues were deferred to the next meeting, which Türkiye will host.

Fidan attended the talks alongside Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

He said work on the alliance’s structure covered secretariat arrangements, joint operations, the allocation of forces, training and planning.

A joint statement welcomed progress toward making the secretariat in Saudi Arabia operational.

Fidan said the alliance’s main goal was to pool its members’ military and defense industry capabilities to “generate greater strength and influence and make a greater contribution to peace and stability.”

Members also discussed how to proceed with countries seeking to join the alliance and reached several decisions in principle, he said.

In their joint statement, the three countries reaffirmed their commitments to collective defense, mutual solidarity and respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They strongly condemned Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and pledged to accelerate efforts to support the kingdom’s security under the agreement’s collective defense provisions.

The statement also backed continued political and military consultations to ease regional tensions and resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

Fidan said discussions covered tensions in the Gulf and efforts to achieve a positive outcome in negotiations between the United States and Iran.

The Turkish delegation also met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who hosted Turkish and Saudi officials for dinner after the committee meeting.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the alliance and its support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.