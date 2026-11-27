Türkiye, Montenegro scrap 18-year visa-free travel agreement

ANKARA

Türkiye has imposed a visa requirement on Montenegrin citizens, following Podgorica’s move to introduce visa requirements for Turkish nationals, effectively ending an 18-year mutual visa-exemption agreement between the two countries.

According to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Nov. 27, the implementation of the agreement has been suspended.

Under the new measure, Montenegrin citizens will be required to obtain a visa to enter Türkiye.

Montenegro, a popular destination among Turkish holidaymakers for its natural beauty and relatively affordable travel options, introduced a visa requirement for Turkish citizens on Nov. 1, ending a long-standing visa-free travel arrangement.

The measure, introduced as part of Montenegro’s efforts to align its policies with those of the European Union (EU), also covered citizens of Belarus, China, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Turkish nationals had previously been allowed to stay in Montenegro visa-free for up to 30 days.

Under the new rules, holders of ordinary Turkish passports were required to obtain visas to enter the Balkan country.

The mutual visa-exemption agreement was signed on Jan. 18, 2008, and approved by a cabinet decision dated March 3, 2008.

The development comes as Türkiye continues to seek visa-free access to the EU’s Schengen area for its citizens.

Türkiye’s top diplomat Hakan Fidan's last week's technical talks with the European Union are underway to secure visa-free Schengen travel, reiterating Ankara’s commitment to fulfilling the final six criteria for visa liberalization.

Under a visa-liberalization deal reached between Ankara and Brussels in the mid-2010s, Türkiye has met 66 of the 72 required benchmarks. However, mounting political tensions between the two sides

have stalled progress on the remaining criteria, while Turkish citizens have increasingly faced difficulties obtaining visas to Schengen countries.

Fidan noted that annual Schengen visa applications from Turkish citizens have surpassed 1.2 million, with roughly 15 percent ending in rejection.