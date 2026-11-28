Kurtulmuş urges new global order to stop Israeli attacks

CANBERRA

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş urged the MIKTA group on Nov. 27 to help build a new global order, saying the existing system had failed to stop Israel’s attacks on Palestinian territories.

He was speaking in Canberra at the 12th parliamentary speakers’ meeting of MIKTA, which brings together Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia.

“Unfortunately, due to the structural flaws in the U.N. Security Council, no one can stop Israel, even if the whole world wants to,” he said.

Kurtulmuş said a new system was needed to halt Israel’s attacks and prevent further violations of countries’ sovereignty.

He described the U.N. and most other global institutions as being in a state of “complete failure,” unable to resolve international crises.

Reforms to make the U.N. more effective were necessary but insufficient, he said, describing its UN80 reform initiative as an important first step.

He called for a global order based on human equality and the sovereign equality of states.

Kurtulmuş also cited the international system’s failure to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war and described the U.S.-Iran conflict as a war of attrition that was becoming increasingly difficult to resolve.

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz were disrupting the global economy and affecting energy security far beyond the region, including in MIKTA countries, he said.

Describing the group’s members as middle powers able to engage different actors, Kurtulmuş urged them to use parliamentary diplomacy to build consensus and develop joint responses to global crises.

He said the five G20 members could also strengthen economic cooperation through trade, investment, exchanges between their populations and labor mobility.

Kurtulmuş also congratulated Australian House of Representatives Speaker Milton Dick on his election as president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, pledging Türkiye’s support for his work.