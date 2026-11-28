Türkiye demands inquiry into police action against Beşiktaş fans in Georgia

ANKARA

A mural was painted in Gaza to express gratitude for the solidarity shown by Beşiktaş players and fans toward the Palestinian people. The mural, painted on a wall in the Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City, features a portrait of Beşiktaş soccer player Kassoum Ouattara—who drew attention to Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip by unfurling a Palestinian flag and making a symbolic gesture of placing his hand on his head—along with the Turkish and Palestinian flags and the Beşiktaş logo. (AA photo)

Türkiye summoned Georgia’s ambassador on Nov. 27 to demand an investigation into police action against Beşiktaş supporters in Batumi, as UEFA opened a disciplinary inquiry into incidents that interrupted the club’s Europa League match.

Foreign Ministry officials shared evidence with Ambassador Archil Kalandia and demanded legal action against those responsible for what Ankara described as disproportionate force against Turkish citizens, ministry sources said.

UEFA said it had appointed ethics and disciplinary inspectors to examine all available evidence and establish the circumstances of the incidents.

Police used pepper spray and batons against supporters during the Nov. 26 match against Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva, forcing play to be suspended in the first half. Beşiktaş condemned what it described as disproportionate force before and during the game.

Anadolu Agency reported that police intervened after a supporter unfurled a Palestinian flag.

Georgia’s Interior Ministry denied that the use of force was linked to Palestinian flags or banners, saying confrontations had begun during supporters’ march to the stadium.

Sixteen supporters were detained and subsequently released.

Georgian Interior Minister Sulkhan Tamazashvili confirmed their release on Nov. 27 and said four officers had been injured.

In its initial statement on Nov. 26, UEFA said it understood that police had intervened to break up fighting among Beşiktaş supporters.

It also said it was not the match organizer and had no responsibility for or control over stadium security, with interventions decided and carried out by local authorities.

UEFA said the Turkish Football Federation had informed it that the fixture would not be played at Beşiktaş’s Istanbul stadium following advice from Turkish authorities, and that Batumi was the agreed alternative venue.

Beşiktaş won 2-1 after the match resumed.