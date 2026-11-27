Erdoğan signs Mecca Pact, completes Türkiye’s approval

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has signed a bill establishing the Mecca Defense Pact, followed by the publication of the joint defense agreement between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the country’s Official Gazette.

Türkiye has formally completed the internal ratification of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed by the three allies on Aug. 6, which establishes the Mecca Pact. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have also ratified the agreement.

The full text of the agreement was published in the Official Gazette on early Nov. 27. The Turkish parliament voted in favor of the agreement on Nov. 5.

The Mecca Pact establishes trilateral military and security cooperation, underpinned by a strategy of collective deterrence. Under the collective defense provision, members pledge immediate assistance to a country facing an armed attack or military aggression.

The scope and nature of that assistance, including military capabilities, would be determined following an assessment of needs and available means.

Alongside collective defense, the agreement covers joint production, technology sharing and research and development in the defense industry.

It envisages cooperation between manufacturers and research institutions, including training specialist personnel and exchanging technical expertise.

Military cooperation would include personnel exchanges, joint training and exercises to improve the ability of the three countries’ armed forces to operate together.

The pact also calls for closer counterterrorism cooperation, including at the operational level.

Intelligence would be exchanged through mutually agreed secure channels, subject to confidentiality and data protection requirements.

Logistical assistance could include weapons, ammunition, fuel, spare parts and other equipment during peacetime, war or emergencies, depending on availability and compatibility.

A Strategic Political and Defense Committee comprising the countries’ foreign ministers, defense ministers and military chiefs is tasked with directing cooperation and addressing obstacles to implementation.