Halk TV anchors among 12 sought in latest investigation

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities on Nov. 27 issued detention warrants for 12 people, including prominent presenters and news anchors, as part of an investigation into the opposition-leaning news broadcaster Halk TV.

On Oct. 14, authorities appointed a state trustee to the channel, with police raiding its headquarters and suspending its live broadcasts. Halk TV has continued broadcasting under trustee management ever since.

The investigation was launched into Halk TV chairman Cafer Mahiroğlu over allegations of bid rigging, bribery and money laundering, according to a statement by the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office.

In a new wave of operations on Nov. 27, authorities issued detention warrants for 12 suspects. Prosecutors said one of the suspects was abroad, another was wanted in connection with a separate crime, while a third was still being sought.

Those detained include some of the channel’s prominent on-air personalities, among them presenters Ece Üner Bayramoğlu and Deniz Bayramoğlu.

Halk TV News Coordinator Hakan Kürşad Oğuz was also among those named in the detention warrants. According to the prosecutor’s office, Oğuz is currently abroad.

Several senior officials from İzmir Municipality were also among those detained.

The prosecutor’s office previously alleged that proceeds generated through tenders awarded by a municipal affiliate were transferred to companies owned by Mahiroğlu.

The latest operation came shortly after another pro-opposition broadcaster, Sözcü TV, was targeted in a separate investigation.

Authorities detained several executives at the channel early on Nov. 17 and appointed a government trustee to take over its broadcasting and digital operations over alleged links to the FETÖ terrorist organization.