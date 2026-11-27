Türkiye warns against wars spreading to Mediterranean

ANKARA

Türkiye’s top security board has issued a strong warning over the potential spread of war to the Mediterranean after Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian vessel in Libya’s port of Benghazi.

“Recent developments and the current situation regarding the Russia-Ukraine and U.S./Israel-Iran wars were reviewed, and concern was expressed over the spillover of the Russia-Ukraine War into the Mediterranean following its spread to the Black Sea,” read a statement by the National Security Council (MGK) after a bi-monthly meeting late on Nov. 26 in Ankara.

The statement referred to Ukraine’s recent attacks on Russian military and cargo ships in the Mediterranean, escalating the tension between the two warring sides with fears that the armed conflict will spread to new geographies.

The MGK underlined that Türkiye will endure its contacts with all parties concerned to establish an environment of peace, which is essential for global security and stability, as soon as possible.

The security board has also reiterated Türkiye’s support to Libya’s sovereignty and efforts to establish a unified government following General Khalifa Haftar’s visit to Ankara last week.

“Efforts to ensure Libya’s unity and integrity, as well as the progress made in this regard, were assessed; it was stated that Türkiye would continue its efforts for the peace and prosperity of the brotherly Libyan people,” it said.

The security situation and developments in the Middle East, especially Israeli aggression against its neighbors, were also on the agenda of the MGK.

“It was stated that the Israeli administration’s policies of occupation and annexation targeting Palestine, Lebanon and Syria were exacerbating instability in the region; all actors taking the initiative in processes aimed at establishing peace were called upon to adopt a firmer stance towards the Israeli administration, which persists in its disregard for international law despite its obligations,” stated the MGK.

In this regard, the MGK has also drawn attention to Türkiye’s continued multidimensional cooperation with Syria and Iraq that aims to contribute to the neighboring states’ efforts to build a secure, stable, inclusive and prosperous future in our shared geography.

Commitment to advancing terror-free Türkiye bid

The MGK also reviewed recent developments in the scope of the “terror-free Türkiye” project, after PKK continued to withdraw from the shelters it has been using in northern Iraq.

“The tangible progress made and the current state of efforts concerning the ‘terror-tree Türkiye’ process and the objective of a terror-free region were assessed; it was stated that the multidimensional activities undertaken within the framework of the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion would be pursued with determination,” read the statement.