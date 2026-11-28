Spanish vote opens election cycle with wider EU stakes

MADRID

Spanish Prime Minister and leader of the Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), Pedro Sánchez, attended his party's final campaign rally at the Caja Mágica in the capital, Madrid, ahead of the early general election scheduled for Nov. 29.

Spain votes on Nov. 29 in an early general election that could end Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s eight years in power and bring the far right into national government for the first time since Francisco Franco’s dictatorship ended in 1975.

The contest opens a series of elections in four of the EU’s five most populous countries, with France, Italy and Poland due to vote in 2027.

About 38.7 million people are eligible to vote in Spain, where rising housing costs, immigration and corruption investigations have dominated the campaign.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s conservative Popular Party (PP) leads El País’s final polling average with 31.4 percent, ahead of Sánchez’s Socialists at 29.1 percent and Santiago Abascal’s far-right Vox at 17.9 percent.

The PP is expected to fall short of the 176 seats needed for an absolute majority in the 350-seat lower house, leaving Vox as a potential coalition partner.

The Socialists have narrowed the gap during the campaign, but projections continue to favor a combined PP-Vox majority.

Sánchez called the early vote on Oct. 5 after parliament rejected two housing measures amid protests over rising rents and house prices.

He has urged left-wing voters to unite against a possible conservative-far-right government.

Both opposition parties favor tougher immigration controls. Feijóo has also pledged to retain nuclear power, challenging the government’s plans to close Spain’s remaining reactors.

Sánchez and Feijóo clashed over Gaza in the final televised debate on Nov. 26. After Feijóo described the violence as a “massacre,” Sánchez replied:

“It is genocide.”

The wider European electoral cycle could alter the balance in the European Council, where national leaders set the bloc’s political direction.

France holds a presidential election next year, while parliamentary votes are due in Italy and Poland.

Stefan Lehne, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, has warned that a larger group of Euroskeptic governments could make agreement on EU financing, enlargement and support for Ukraine harder to reach. The bloc’s long-term budget and admission of new members require unanimous approval.

But electoral gains would not necessarily produce a united bloc. Lehne noted that Europe’s radical-right parties remain sharply divided over Russia’s war against Ukraine.