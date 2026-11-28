10 girls found safe after overnight search

BOLU

Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Family and Social Services Minister, shared a photo of herself with children on her social media account.

Ten girls and three accompanying adults were found safe early on Nov. 28 after their minibus became stuck in mud on a forest road while returning from a day trip to Bolu.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said the vehicle was located in Yığılca, in neighboring Düzce province, and everyone aboard was in good health. The group later underwent medical checks in Bolu.

The girls, aged 14 to 17, live at a state-run children’s care facility in Kocaeli.

They had visited Yedigöller National Park and Gölcük Nature Park with two staff members and a driver.

Contact with the vehicle was lost during the return journey on Nov. 27. Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said the group had become stranded in an area without mobile phone coverage, leaving them unable to call for help.

The search involved 55 teams and 204 personnel, supported by drones, Çiftçi said.

Mobile base stations sent to the area strengthened phone signals, allowing rescuers to contact the group.

Driver Nazif Ege said he had followed a road sign onto a route he had never used before, hoping to shorten the journey by an hour.

“I took that road as a shortcut, but we got stuck in mud,” he told reporters.

Ege said the children remained in the minibus and that he kept the engine running to keep them warm while the adults tried to reassure them.