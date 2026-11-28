Decades of research leads to return of 100 artifacts to Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Decades-old archaeological studies and newly conducted scientific analyses have played a decisive role in tracing artifacts taken from Anatolia.

Türkiye’s efforts have helped secure the return of 100 historical artifacts from the United States. The artifacts were repatriated through work coordinated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, which has been pursuing the recovery of antiquities taken from archaeological sites across the country.

Zeynep Boz, head of the ministry’s Department for Combating Smuggling of Cultural Property, said the process often relies on decades-old excavation records, museum inventories, legal documents, digital scans and laboratory analyses.

One of the most notable cases involved Roman bronze statues stolen from the ancient city of Bubon in the southwestern Burdur province during illegal excavations in the 1960s. The statues once stood in the city’s Sebasteion, a structure dedicated to the imperial cult.

Research by Jale İnan, one of Türkiye’s pioneering female archaeologists, proved instrumental in tracing the statues. Her 1973 study established links between four bronze figures held in international collections and artifacts previously discovered in Bubon.

In the case of a statue of Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius held by the Cleveland Museum of Art, ministry experts used 3D scanning to establish that a lead fitting on the statue’s foot matched a socket on a pedestal found at Bubon. Comparative laboratory analysis of lead samples conducted at the University of Tübingen in Germany provided further evidence of its origin.

Boz said the findings demonstrated the importance of sustained research, noting that İnan’s pioneering work had laid the groundwork for the recovery efforts.

Türkiye has also continued efforts to recover artifacts taken from the ancient city of Troy by German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann during excavations in the 1870s. Many of the Trojan treasures remain in Russian collections, including those of the Pushkin and Hermitage museums.

Boz stressed that the loss caused by illicit excavations extends beyond the physical removal of artifacts, as it also destroys archaeological context and scientific evidence about ancient civilizations.

She said the recovery of 100 artifacts was an important achievement but did not mean the country’s efforts were complete, adding that numerous repatriation cases remained open.