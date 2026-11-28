Galatasaray founder’s pocket watch goes to auction

ISTANBUL

A 101-year-old pocket watch presented to Galatasaray founder Ali Sami Yen will go up for auction in Istanbul on Nov. 29, with advance bids at around $10,000, the auction house said.

The Museum-Quality Artifacts Auction will accept bids online and in person during the live sale at the salesroom on Askerocağı Avenue in Şişli. The firm, which also works on museum projects and sources collectibles, said the watch drew strong interest from Galatasaray supporters in the first few days of online bidding.

Galatasaray’s founding members presented the watch to Yen, the club’s first president, in 1925 to mark its 20th anniversary. The Rococo-style wind-up watch still runs, and an Ottoman Turkish inscription around the gold-inlaid crest records the gift. Ahmet Ayetullah Bey designed the crest using the letters “gayın” and “sin,” and the club approved it at a general assembly in 1923. The club’s earlier crest featured an eagle.

A crescent and star crown the inner dust cover, which is engraved with Yen’s founding motto and the date “1 Teşrinievvel 1321.” The date corresponds to Oct. 14, 1905, auction house manager Yiğit Kocabaş said. “Our goal is to play together like the English, to have a color and a name and to beat non-Turkish teams,” the inscription reads.

Kocabaş said the watch’s condition and its presentation to Yen set it apart from other pieces in the sale. “Serious buyers are waiting for the live auction, and we expect the price to rise,” he said.

The motto appeared on stadium scoreboards after Galatasaray’s 1-0 win over English side Aston Villa on Nov. 24, the fifth matchday of the UEFA Champions League. Yen and his fellow Galatasaray High School students founded the club in 1905. In 2000, Galatasaray became the first Turkish team to win a major European trophy, taking the UEFA Cup before lifting the UEFA Super Cup. The club played at the stadium named for Yen until 2011.