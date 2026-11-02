Nine killed in Florida private jet crash

CRESTHAVEN

A private jet crashed near homes in Florida’s Palm Beach County on Nov. 1, killing all nine people on board, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

The Learjet 60 was flying from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when it went down near Cresthaven at around 12:50 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

In air traffic control recordings captured by LiveATC.net, the pilot reported light icing and moderate turbulence before requesting permission to climb.

The pilot then declared an emergency as the aircraft rapidly lost altitude.

“We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute,” the pilot said.

Thunderstorms were affecting the area, but the cause of the crash and any role played by the weather remained unclear.

Video footage showed the aircraft plunging toward the ground and bursting into flames.

The impact left a crater beside Military Trail and scattered debris across the area.

“It looked like a missile going down,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said.

He said there were no immediate reports of anyone on the ground being killed or injured.

About 600 nearby residents needed temporary shelter, Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel Flores said.

Officials were arranging accommodation, with the American Red Cross on standby to provide assistance.

The county sheriff’s office closed Military Trail in both directions between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation with FAA assistance and planned a news briefing on Nov. 2. Authorities had not released the identities of those on board.