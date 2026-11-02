DR Congo Ebola toll tops 5,000 as cases spread

DR Congo Ebola toll tops 5,000 as cases spread

BUNIA
DR Congo Ebola toll tops 5,000 as cases spread

 

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 5,000 people, government data released on Oct. 30 showed, as health officials urged stronger surveillance to contain its spread.

More than 10,000 people have been infected since the outbreak was declared in May.

It is the country’s largest Ebola outbreak and the second-largest worldwide, after the 2014-2016 epidemic in West Africa.

Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, has called for stronger monitoring at borders and health facilities.

“No country is safe unless we strengthen surveillance,” he told RFI in an Oct. 22 interview.

Cases linked to the outbreak have been reported in Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria.

A woman diagnosed in Nigeria was medically evacuated to Geneva on Oct. 26. A doctor diagnosed in France in June after returning from the DRC later recovered, with no secondary cases reported.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control assessed the likelihood of infection for people living in the European Union and European Economic Area as very low in its Oct. 29 update.

Cambridge University virologist Charlotte Houldcroft said Ebola’s incubation period could last up to 21 days, allowing infected travelers to arrive in another country before developing symptoms.

People do not transmit Ebola before symptoms appear, according to the World Health Organization.

It spreads mainly through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of infected people who are ill or have died, or with contaminated materials.

The outbreak is caused by Bundibugyo virus, for which there is no approved vaccine.

Early supportive care can improve survival, while isolation, contact tracing and infection control remain essential to containing transmission.

Diagnostic limitations delayed recognition of the outbreak. WHO representative Anne Ancia said in May that initial tests in Bunia targeted the Zaire Ebola virus and returned negative results, leading doctors to suspect malaria and salmonella infections.

A vaccine trial began in Bunia on Oct. 23 to assess protection against Bundibugyo.

The first vaccine being tested is Ervebo, which is already licensed against the Zaire Ebola virus.

deaths, pandemic,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Göbeklitepe Int’l Film Festival returns for fifth edition

Göbeklitepe Int’l Film Festival returns for fifth edition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Göbeklitepe Int’l Film Festival returns for fifth edition

    Göbeklitepe Int’l Film Festival returns for fifth edition

  2. Europe’s smaller museums tighten security after art thefts

    Europe’s smaller museums tighten security after art thefts

  3. Museum talks to bring experts together in six cities

    Museum talks to bring experts together in six cities

  4. 30th Ankara Jazz Festival to open on Nov 16

    30th Ankara Jazz Festival to open on Nov 16

  5. Interest in Troy and surrounding cultural route rises

    Interest in Troy and surrounding cultural route rises
Recommended
Democrats set to retake Congress in setback for Trump

Democrats set to retake Congress in setback for Trump
Syria, Lebanon weigh plans for refugee returns

Syria, Lebanon weigh plans for refugee returns
Israeli opposition bloc gathers to see how to oust Netanyahu

Israeli opposition bloc gathers to see how to oust Netanyahu
Dozens of high schools in France blockaded

Dozens of high schools in France blockaded
New York reports first measles-related death in 30 years

New York reports first measles-related death in 30 years
Police dismantle protest camp in Madrid

Police dismantle protest camp in Madrid
Russia pummels Ukraine with new strikes

Russia pummels Ukraine with new strikes
WORLD Democrats set to retake Congress in setback for Trump

Democrats set to retake Congress in setback for Trump

Democrats won control of the U.S. Senate and were projected to retake the House of Representatives in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, setting up divided government for the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term.
ECONOMY Turkish defense, aviation exports surge 61 percent to $1.14 billion in October.

Turkish defense, aviation exports surge 61 percent to $1.14 billion in October.

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports surged 61 percent year-on-year in October to reach $1.14 billion, according to the head of Türkiye’s Secretariat of Defense Industries.
SPORTS Troubled Fenerbahçe faces tough Liverpool test

Troubled Fenerbahçe faces tough Liverpool test

Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe faces a high-stakes Champions League test on Oct. 4 when it welcomes English powerhouse Liverpool to Istanbul, amid a managerial overhaul and series of poor results.
﻿