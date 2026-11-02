ExxonMobil urged to re-think Papua New Guinea gas project

SYDNEY

ExxonMobil struck a deal earlier this assume to take over as operator of the Papua LNG project in Papua New Guinea. (AFP File Photo)

One of the world's rarest bats could be at risk if ExxonMobil forges ahead with a Papua New Guinea gas project, a law firm working with impacted landowners warned on Nov. 2.

The U.S.-based energy giant struck a deal last month to take control of Papua LNG, which aims to tap into massive gas fields nestled in the forests of Papua New Guinea.

A 320-kilometer pipeline will be built to transport extracted gas to a coastal processing facility, eventually pumping out 5.6 million tons of liquified natural gas each year.

With a final government decision expected in December, the Center for Environmental Law and Community Rights (CELCOR) has written to ExxonMobil to express concern.

"The Papua LNG footprint will pass through densely forested landscapes, fragile ecosystem, floodplains and mangrove-covered coastlines," the center wrote in a letter seen by AFP.

"The project area-of-influence includes 27 terrestrial species already at threat of extinction."

One species potentially at risk was the Bulmer's fruit bat, the center wrote.

The gas fields were discovered more than a decade ago but the project has been beset by a series of political and financial issues.

ExxonMobil agreed to take over as operator in September, assuming responsibility from France-based energy major TotalEnergies, which retains a significant stake.

Australian gas exploration company Santos and Papua New Guinea's national energy company Kumul Petroleum are among the other major partners.