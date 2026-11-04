Europe’s smaller museums tighten security after art thefts

PARMA

Italy has recovered paintings by Cézanne, Renoir and Matisse.

Museums in Europe are strengthening security measures following a series of art thefts, as smaller institutions with limited resources face growing risks.

In one of the most notable incidents, thieves broke into the Fondazione Magnani Rocca museum near Parma, Italy, on March 22 and stole paintings by Paul Cézanne, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri Matisse worth around 9 million euros ($10 million).

The thieves entered through a window and removed the three paintings within three minutes. The works were recovered in August from a cardboard box hidden inside an apartment. Five Moldovan nationals were arrested in connection with the theft.

The museum has since introduced round-the-clock security guards.

Other incidents have raised further concerns. In Sicily, works by Renaissance painter Antonello da Messina were stolen from a museum in August, while two Renoir paintings disappeared from Cagnes-sur-Mer on the French Riviera in September.

In Spain, thieves stole hundreds of historic gold coins from museums in Badajoz and Albacete, as well as a Bronze Age treasure in Villena.

Smaller museums are particularly vulnerable because of limited budgets, insufficient surveillance systems and a lack of security personnel.

A 2024 survey by France’s Culture Ministry found that only one in four cultural institutions had an emergency and risk-prevention plan, while nearly half lacked video surveillance.

France has announced a 30 million euro security plan. Other institutions are considering installing additional cameras, improving alarm systems and introducing stricter controls on visitors’ bags.

Some museums are also exploring artificial intelligence to analyse surveillance footage and detect suspicious behaviour.

However, museum officials face the challenge of protecting valuable collections without making institutions less accessible to the public.

Experts warn that stolen paintings are difficult to sell openly. Criminals may instead hide them, demand ransom or offer them through private networks.

For smaller communities, the loss of artworks represents more than financial damage, as museums play an important role in preserving local history and cultural identity.