Museum talks to bring experts together in six cities

Museum talks to bring experts together in six cities

ISTANBUL
Museum talks to bring experts together in six cities

The events will take place in six Turkish provinces this month.

A series of talks bringing academics, museum professionals and visitors together will take place at six museums in Türkiye throughout November, offering information about the country’s historical and cultural heritage.


Organized by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, the “Müzelik Sohbetler” (Museum Talks) program will run through Nov. 27 in Istanbul, Antalya, Sinop, Diyarbakır, Kars and İzmir.


The events will be hosted by six museums: the Istanbul Museum of the History of Science and Technology in Islam, Side Arif Müfit Mansel Archaeology Museum in Antalya, Sinop Historical Prison Museum, Diyarbakır Archaeology Museum, Caucasian Front War History Museum in Kars and the Agora Basilica at the ancient city of Smyrna in İzmir.


The program will bring together experts to discuss museum collections, historical artifacts and different aspects of the country’s cultural heritage. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about archaeological findings, historical details and lesser-known stories behind objects preserved in museum collections.


Participation will require advance registration, with places limited due to venue capacities. Registration details and contact information will be provided on the event posters. Participants who complete registration will be able to enter the museums with their MuseumCards on the day of the events.

The initiative aims to encourage closer public engagement with museums and make their historical collections more accessible through expert-led discussions.

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