30th Ankara Jazz Festival to open on Nov 16

ANKARA

The Richard Baratta Quartet will perform the opening concert of the festival.

The 30th Ankara International Jazz Festival will bring music lovers together at venues in the Turkish capital from Nov. 16 to 30, with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Organized by the Jazz Association, the festival will celebrate the universal nature of music under the theme “Jazz Is Universal,” featuring 15 days of concerts, talks and cultural and artistic events.

Beyond its concert program, the festival has developed into an international meeting point for musicians, audiences and cultural institutions. Through international partnerships and cultural collaborations, it continues to contribute to the global visibility of Türkiye’s jazz scene.

The festival will begin on Monday, Nov. 16, with a press launch and an awards ceremony. The evening will continue with an opening concert by the Richard Baratta Quartet, bringing the internationally renowned producer and musician to Türkiye for the first time.

Beyond his career as a jazz musician, Baratta has produced several Oscar-winning films. He and his quartet will headline the opening concert for the festival’s 30th anniversary. Artists from different countries will come together in Ankara, presenting original projects and diverse interpretations of jazz.

Throughout the festival, jazz will be celebrated as a universal language representing freedom, creativity, solidarity and the shared voice of different cultures.

Providing opportunities for young musicians, supporting artistic diversity and reaching audiences across generations will also be among the festival’s priorities.

In 2026, the Jazz Association strengthened its global cultural presence by joining the World Jazz Network (WJN) and securing the European Festivals Association’s EFFE Label.

The festival will take place with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, along with contributions from public institutions, embassies, international cultural organizations, sponsors and other partners.

The full program, event details and ticket information are available at www.cazdernegi.org.