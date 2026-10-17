British athlete runs 1,700 kilometers to reach Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİR

British ultra-trail runner Nick Coats completed a 1,700-kilometer journey through three countries in 37 days, reaching Türkiye’s central province of Nevşehir to compete in the Salomon Cappadocia Ultra Trail.

Starting in Albania and passing through Greece before entering Türkiye, Coats arrived in Nevşehir’s Ürgüp district, where his family, girlfriend and residents welcomed him with Turkish and British flags.

Coats expressed happiness at completing the journey and thanked those who supported him. His journey to the race alone averaged nearly 46 kilometers of running each day. He then rested ahead of the race, in which he is due to tackle the 119-kilometer course on Oct. 17.

The event’s 13th edition, scheduled for Oct. 16-18, is expected to bring together 2,954 athletes from 78 countries. Competitors can choose from four distances: 14, 38, 63 and 119 kilometers, taking them through Cappadocia’s valleys and plateaus.

Organized by Argeus Travel & Events, the races run through a region known for its fairy chimneys and rock-cut churches. The volcanic landscape forms part of the setting for routes that combine long distances with steep ascents.

The longest course starts in central Ürgüp at 7 a.m. on Oct. 17 and returns to the town. Runners have 24 hours to finish the roughly 119-kilometer route, which includes about 3,864 meters of climbing, according to the organizer’s published course information.

Participants must carry equipment allowing them to continue safely in changing outdoor conditions. The route passes through Uçhisar, Göreme and Çavuşin, with checkpoints providing support along the way.