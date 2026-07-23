250,000 take Cappadocia balloon rides in first half

250,000 take Cappadocia balloon rides in first half

NEVŞEHİr
250,000 take Cappadocia balloon rides in first half

More than 256,000 tourists took hot air balloon tours over the Central Anatolian region of Cappadocia between January and June 2026, despite severe weather grounding flights for months.


Official data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM) reveals that balloon operations were limited to 90 days in the first half of the year due to heavy rain and strong winds. While the region typically sees flights on an average of 220 days annually, harsh winter and spring weather led to a sharp decline in operational days. More than 754,000 visitors took part in the tours over 223 flying days throughout last year.


Despite the weather setbacks, passenger numbers climbed as conditions improved, jumping from roughly 21,000 riders in January to more than 73,000 in June. The sector currently operates a fleet of 160 balloons managed by 27 commercial companies across the UNESCO World Heritage site, famous for its fairy chimney rock formations and deep valleys.


“We saw a partial decline in flight numbers in 2026 specifically due to intense rain and wind, resulting in a total of 9,954 flights by the end of June,” said İsmail Sucu, vice chairman of the Turkish Association of Travel Agents (TÜRSAB). The tours remain the most preferred activity in the region, offering tourists an opportunity to view the area as if touring an open-air museum from the sky, Sucu said.


Meanwhile, balloon pilot Oğuzhan Alkan noted that the daily launch of up to 150 balloons creates a festival atmosphere that drives international demand. “Social media has increased interest, with many foreign guests coming specifically for the visual spectacle and to fly at sunrise,” Alkan said. Guests often take to the skies after hiking through the valleys, allowing them to view the same trails from above, he said.

Türkiye, Nevşehir, Tourism,

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