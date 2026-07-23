Rising costs reshape domestic travel preferences in Türkiye

Özge Esen- ISTANBUL

Rising accommodation costs and changing travel habits are reshaping domestic tourism preferences in Türkiye.



According to household domestic tourism data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), In the first quarter of 2026, 11.52 million domestic tourists traveled within the country. The total number of trips involving one or more overnight stays increased by 12 percent year-on-year to 14.17 million.



The data showed that Turkish travelers are taking trips more frequently but staying for shorter periods. Visits to relatives and friends remained the main purpose of travel. In the first quarter, 68.1 percent of all domestic trips were made to visit relatives.



Of the 73.62 million overnight stays recorded during the period, 59.23 million took place in the homes of friends or relatives. Hotels ranked second with 5.65 million overnight stays, followed by travelers’ own homes with 5.46 million overnight stays.



Hamit Kuk, a member of the board of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), said that higher accommodation costs and the preference of summer-home owners to spend their holidays in their own properties have boosted demand for non-hotel accommodation.



Kuk also noted the growing popularity of what he described as “hometown tourism,” with many people choosing to spend their holidays in their hometowns because it is more economical. He said this trend has boosted stays with friends and relatives. He added that tiny houses and short-term rental platforms similar to Airbnb have further expanded accommodation options outside hotels.



Total expenditure by domestic tourists rose 33.9 percent year-on-year to 102.3 billion Turkish Liras in the first quarter of 2026, showed TÜİK data.



Of the total, 94.6 billion liras, or 92.4 percent, consisted of personal expenditures, while package tour spending accounted for 7.76 billion liras, or 7.6 percent.



Average spending per trip reached 7,221 liras in the first quarter, compared with 6,040 liras in the same period of the previous year.