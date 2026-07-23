Turkish confectioners eye US market

ANKARA

A report prepared by the “Sweet Türkiye” platform with the support of the Trade Ministry and the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM) highlighted export opportunities in the United States, a confectionery and sweets market valued at around $50 billion.



The report stated that Türkiye’s authentic variety of traditional sweets and its rich cultural storytelling provide a competitive advantage in international markets, daily Milliyet reported.



It noted that Turkish-specific categories such as Turkish delight, halva, dried fruit-coated products and baklava-style sweets face no direct competitors.



According to the report, mainstream American consumers favor convenient snacks that provide quick energy during work breaks, while driving, watching television at home, as part of children’s school meals, or during sporting activities.



The study emphasized that Turkish producers can increase their visibility in the market by establishing the right balance between price and quality and adapting flavor profiles to American consumer preferences.



According to a report by the Trade Ministry, Türkiye’s exports of sugar confectionery and chocolate products reached $4.5 billion in 2025, accounting for approximately 1.6 percent of the country’s total exports of $273.3 billion.



The Turkish confectionery sector maintained its strong position in international markets in 2025 with an export volume of 1.175 million tones and an export value of $4.5 billion, said the report.



The report added that modernization efforts, the adoption of advanced production technologies and the development of value-added products have been among the key factors supporting the sector’s export performance in recent years.