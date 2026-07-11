Cappadocia tops global ranking of sunset destinations

NEVŞEHİR

The land of fairy chimneys, Cappadocia has been named the world’s best sunset destination in an international tourism study, adding another distinction to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed region renowned for its unique landscape and cultural heritage.

The region secured first place with a score of 86.1 out of 100 in a global ranking compiled by AllClear Travel Insurance, outperforming some of the world’s most iconic tourist attractions, including Waikiki Beach, the Grand Canyon and the Taj Mahal.

The research evaluated destinations based on weather conditions, scenic quality, visitor experiences and social media engagement.

Cappadocia’s dramatic volcanic formations, deep valleys and centuries-old rock-carved structures were cited as key factors behind its leading position.

Formed by volcanic activity millions of years ago, the region is celebrated for its fairy chimneys and distinctive topography.

At sunset, the landscape is bathed in striking shades of crimson, orange and gold, creating what many visitors describe as a spectacular visual display.

Tourism operators in the area also offer ATV safaris, horseback nature tours and panoramic viewing terraces that allow visitors to experience the sunset from different vantage points. While Cappadocia has long been associated with its famous hot-air balloons at sunrise, sunset views have increasingly emerged as one of the region’s most significant tourism attractions in recent years.