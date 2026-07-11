Burial space shortage deepens in Istanbul as central cemeteries fill up

Burial space shortage deepens in Istanbul as central cemeteries fill up

ISTANBUL
Burial space shortage deepens in Istanbul as central cemeteries fill up

 

Istanbul, the sprawling megacity of more than 15 million residents, is grappling with a growing cemetery space shortage as its densely populated urban core runs out of burial capacity, local media reported on July 10.

More than 90 percent of burial plots in cemeteries across the city’s central districts have already been occupied, raising concerns over the long-term sustainability of Istanbul’s burial infrastructure.

While the Istanbul Municipality provides funeral services and burial plots free of charge at the time of death, families wishing to purchase grave plots in advance must pay a fee.

In some of the city’s most sought-after districts, including Beşiktaş and Sarıyer, the price of a pre-purchased burial plot can reach as high as 335,000 Turkish Liras (approximately $7,100).

As available space in central cemeteries has all but disappeared, burial operations there have slowed dramatically, creating significant logistical challenges for grieving families.

The overwhelming majority of newly deceased residents are now being buried in cemeteries located far from the city center, including Kilyos and Silivri on Istanbul’s European side and Çekmeköy, Pendik and Tuzla on the Asian side.

An increasing number of Istanbul residents whose family roots lie in other provinces have also begun opting to transport their deceased relatives to their hometowns for burial, media reports said.

Türkiye, graveyards,

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