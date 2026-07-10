Istanbul launches ‘tourism ambassador’ program for Historic Peninsula

Istanbul launches ‘tourism ambassador’ program for Historic Peninsula

ISTANBUL
Istanbul launches ‘tourism ambassador’ program for Historic Peninsula

 

A total of 330 young volunteers selected under Istanbul’s Fatih Municipality’s “tourism ambassadors project” will provide guidance to domestic and international visitors across the city’s Historic Peninsula throughout the summer, helping promote Istanbul’s rich cultural heritage.

Speaking at the launch event on July 8, Fatih Mayor Mehmet Ergün Turan described Istanbul as one of the world’s foremost tourism destinations, citing its approximately 8,500-year history, strategic location and extraordinary cultural legacy. He said the heart of that heritage lies within the Fatih district.

He noted that the Historic Peninsula served as the capital of the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman empires for centuries and today functions as a living open-air museum, home to more than 10,000 registered cultural assets.

Highlighting the city’s tourism performance, Turan said Istanbul welcomed 1.47 million foreign visitors in May 2026 alone, adding that roughly 42 percent of all international tourists arriving in Türkiye chose to visit the city.

“Through the project, we aim not only to ensure that visitors leave Istanbul with positive memories, but also to offer young people with foreign-language skills a meaningful opportunity during the summer,” he said.

According to Turan, the municipality received 1,060 applications for the program.

Following written and oral examinations, 330 participants were selected, including 250 English-speaking volunteers and 80 capable of assisting visitors in other foreign languages.

Before taking up their duties, the volunteers completed an extensive training program led by historian Ahmet Anapalı, gaining in-depth knowledge of the Historic Peninsula’s cultural and historical landmarks.

The tourism ambassadors officially began their assignments on July 1 and will continue assisting visitors through Sept. 4 at eight major locations: Hagia Sophia, Sultanahmet Square, Gülhane, Divanyolu, the Beyazıt-Süleymaniye region, Eminönü, Yedikule Fortress and Balat.

Volunteers who successfully complete the 30-day program will receive certificates of participation at a ceremony scheduled for Sept. 5.

Addressing the volunteers, Istanbul Chamber of Commerce President Şekip Avdagiç encouraged them to enrich visitors’ experiences by sharing stories behind the district’s iconic landmarks.

“Every corner of Fatih has a different story to tell,” Avdagiç said, urging participants to learn historical anecdotes about sites such as the Milion Stone, Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque, Süleymaniye Mosque and the ancient Egyptian Obelisk, and pass those stories on to visitors.

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