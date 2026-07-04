Stand-up paddleboarding surges in popularity at Sapanca Lake

Stand-up paddleboarding surges in popularity at Sapanca Lake

SAKARYA
Stand-up paddleboarding surges in popularity at Sapanca Lake

 

Hundreds are waiting to join a rapidly growing stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) community on the scenic Sapanca Lake in Türkiye’s northwest, where dozens of enthusiasts gather every morning before sunrise to paddle across the tranquil waters.

Participants meet daily at 5 a.m. at Tuzla Burnu in Sakarya’s Serdivan, taking advantage of the calm conditions and sunrise views for the full-body water sport, which involves standing on a wide board and propelling oneself with a paddle.

During the gathering, participants connected around 80 SUP boards, forming a long floating line that created a distinctive sight on the calm waters of Sapanca Lake.

The growing popularity of the activity has created a waiting list of around 700 people, according to the SUP On Sapanca Water Sports Association, which aims to promote the sport across the region.

Neslihan Cebeci, who discovered SUP last year, said she was initially considering kayaking before deciding the sport was not the right fit. Looking for an activity that would allow her to paddle while feeling connected to the water, she joined the SUP community after attending a training session.

“I wanted to paddle and feel the water, then I discovered SUP. I joined the community, attended the training and filled out the registration form. Within 10 days, I had bought my own board,” Cebeci said.

She described paddleboarding as a source of freedom and tranquility, saying that being on the lake at sunrise or sunset makes her feel at peace and is the main reason she continues the sport.

The early-morning gatherings have turned Sapanca Lake into one of Türkiye’s emerging hubs for stand-up paddleboarding, attracting a steadily expanding community of outdoor enthusiasts.

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