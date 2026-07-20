Overpriced Bodrum ice cream fined

BODRUM

The Turkish Trade Ministry has launched administrative action against a Bodrum vendor after a viral video exposed a single scoop of ice cream priced at 400 Turkish Liras, triggering widespread public backlash.



The incident unfolded at Yalıkavak Marina, an area increasingly notorious for exorbitant out-of-pocket expenses. Following a rapid market sweep, the venue was slapped with administrative fines, while provincial directorates stepped up inspections across all 81 provinces.



The soaring costs have already crippled the region’s broader tourism sector. Official data reveals foreign visitor numbers in Bodrum plummeted by 6.1 percent compared to 2024, with the local market losing roughly 15,000 Russian and 10,000 British tourists.



Exorbitant food and beverage prices at local eateries have forced families to abandon the Mediterranean coast.



“We will not tolerate any practices that violate obligations regarding price tags, tariffs and accurate consumer information,” the ministry said in a written statement on July 18.