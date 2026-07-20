DEM Party MPs meet Öcalan after Ankara talks

ISTANBUL

Two lawmakers from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) met jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on July 20, following political consultations in Ankara over legislation tied to the government’s anti-terror initiative.

MPs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar visited Öcalan at the İmralı prison island off Istanbul after holding separate meetings with senior political figures in the capital last week.

The delegation met Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on July 16, a day after talks with Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy chairman Efkan Ala, as parties continued discussions on a proposed framework law intended to provide a legal basis for the anti-terror campaign.

Earlier reports said the DEM Party delegation was expected to present a draft framework law to Öcalan during the prison visit.

The delegation last visited Öcalan on May 24.

Separately, DEM Party’s Diyarbakır co-mayor Doğan Hatun announced his resignation, citing health reasons.

In a post on X, Hatun said health problems had prevented him from carrying out his duties productively and offered self-criticism in explaining his decision.