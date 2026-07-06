Istanbul’s Sarıyer hosts Türkiye’s 1st night marathon

Istanbul’s Sarıyer hosts Türkiye’s 1st night marathon

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s Sarıyer hosts Türkiye’s 1st night marathon

 

Türkiye’s first-ever night marathon took place in Sarıyer, a picturesque Bosphorus district in Istanbul, drawing 370 athletes from 32 countries.

The race commenced at 10 p.m. on July 4 in front of the Çayırbaşı Stadium, with participants pushing their limits through the streets of Sarıyer and along the scenic coastline of the Bosphorus.

Marked as a milestone event in Türkiye, the night marathon featured three distinct categories: A 42-kilometer marathon for four-person relay teams, a half-marathon for two-person teams and an individual 10-kilometer race.

Athletes fiercely contested throughout the night to secure a place on the podium, which culminated in an official award ceremony upon the completion of the marathon.

“We are currently organizing Türkiye’s inaugural night marathon. Eight years ago, we envisioned bringing sports and nature together right here in Sarıyer, the region we call home,” stated Prof. Dr. Umut Başoğlu, one of the event’s chief organizers.

“While half-marathons and standard marathons are regularly held during daylight hours across various regions of Türkiye, we sought to break new ground by hosting this event at night. The level of international and local participation we have achieved is truly remarkable,” he expressed.

During the pre-race press conference, Başoğlu emphasized that their dedicated efforts to organize this event were fueled by a broader mission to cultivate and promote a widespread culture of physical activity across the country.

A recent study by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed that the average daily duration dedicated to sports among the population aged 10 and over in Türkiye is a mere 12 minutes.

Some 86.6 percent of Turkish people do not engage in any form of regular physical activity, according to the study.

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