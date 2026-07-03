New balloon tourism route tested over Mount Ağrı

New balloon tourism route tested over Mount Ağrı

AĞRI
New balloon tourism route tested over Mount Ağrı

 

Framed by a breathtaking backdrop, the eastern city of Ağrı successfully launched its inaugural hot air balloon test flight, debuting a new tourism initiative to showcase the province’s majestic mountain and palace vistas.

In preparation for this historic regional flight, the balloons were meticulously readied at dawn on July 1.

Once inflated, the balloon took off from the foothills of Mount Ağrı, ascending into the sky alongside the majestic scenery of the İshak Paşa Palace.

Pilot Rasim Ceylan, who conducted the inaugural test flight, emphasized that the region possesses significant aviation potential, noting that test operations would proceed provided meteorological conditions remain favorable.

Expressing his pride in flying over the historic Doğubayazıt district, Ceylan stated, “It is a profound honor for us to fly over Mount Ağrı, and particularly Doğubayazıt, at Türkiye’s easternmost frontier.”

“This is a highly distinct region from both a geological and geographical perspective. Achieving this inaugural flight is truly a historic milestone. Moving forward, we hope the region will fully open to ballooning, and with the backing of investors, locals and tourism stakeholders, Doğubayazıt will transform into a premier tourism hub,” he said.

Hot air balloons are the most iconic symbol of Cappadocia, driving national promotion while offering tourists unparalleled panoramic views in central Türkiye.

Last year alone, Cappadocia drew 754,000 balloon passengers. This new initiative is expected to catalyze tourism and economic vitality in the country’s east.

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