Diyarbakır’s 1980 coup prison to open as memorial in 2027

Diyarbakır’s 1980 coup prison to open as memorial in 2027

DIYARBAKIR
Diyarbakır’s 1980 coup prison to open as memorial in 2027

 

A former prison in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır long marked by history is undergoing a major overhaul, with Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy visiting the site to inspect its conversion into a memorial museum and cultural center.

After the Justice Ministry transferred its inmates in October 2022, the facility was locked and handed over to the Culture and Tourism Ministry. Designated as a protected heritage site, the building underwent restoration starting in 2024.

Following the completion of structural reinforcement in 2025, workers removed non-original additions and finalized the roof, electrical and mechanical upgrades for the exhibition space. A dedicated board shaped the memorial concept through archives, field meetings and interviews with former inmates and witnesses.

Spanning 47,000 square meters, the site features an 18,500-square-meter section housing a museum and a library. The former gym is becoming a 520-seat theater, alongside open-air spaces.

The center will likely open in the first half of 2027, Ersoy said.

“We are creating a memorial museum showing the victims of that period are not forgotten,” he stated.

Diyarbakır Governor Murat Zorluoğlu, Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmaker Mehmet Galip Ensarioğlu, AKP provincial head Hamit Sümer and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) provincial head Miktat Arslan accompanied Ersoy. Ensarioğlu, an inmate there 40 years ago, said the transformation will explain the value of democracy.

Transferred to military administration after the Sept. 12, 1980 coup, the prison became known for systematic torture and human rights abuses. Official records show more than 30 inmates died between 1980 and 1984, while 10 died during unrest on Sept. 24, 1996.

Diyarbakir ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final
LATEST NEWS

  1. Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

    Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

  2. New digital ad rules take effect Aug. 1

    New digital ad rules take effect Aug. 1

  3. Vision Art Platform presents ‘Botanicals’ in London

    Vision Art Platform presents ‘Botanicals’ in London

  4. UN chief says situation in Syria's Golan area 'unacceptable'

    UN chief says situation in Syria's Golan area 'unacceptable'

  5. Trump bashes 'fake news,' stokes 2028 furor in press gala rerun

    Trump bashes 'fake news,' stokes 2028 furor in press gala rerun
Recommended
250,000 take Cappadocia balloon rides in first half

250,000 take Cappadocia balloon rides in first half
Overpriced Bodrum ice cream fined

Overpriced Bodrum ice cream fined
Faraşin Plateau draws summer visitors with glacial lakes

Faraşin Plateau draws summer visitors with glacial lakes
Cappadocia tops global ranking of sunset destinations

Cappadocia tops global ranking of sunset destinations
Expert warns of alarming warming in Marmara Sea over 50 years

Expert warns of alarming warming in Marmara Sea over 50 years
Burial space shortage deepens in Istanbul as central cemeteries fill up

Burial space shortage deepens in Istanbul as central cemeteries fill up
WORLD UN chief says situation in Syrias Golan area unacceptable

UN chief says situation in Syria's Golan area 'unacceptable'

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said the situation around Syria's Golan Heights was unacceptable, as Syria's foreign minister urged Israeli forces to withdraw from a U.N.-patrolled buffer zone where they deployed in 2024.
ECONOMY New digital ad rules take effect Aug. 1

New digital ad rules take effect Aug. 1

Türkiye will introduce new digital advertising rules on Aug. 1, requiring clearer disclosure of AI-generated and sponsored content while tightening targeted advertising and discount campaigns.
SPORTS Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

Türkiye advanced to the 2026 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League final with a straight-sets victory over hosts China on Saturday, led by a match-high 23 points from Melissa Vargas.
﻿