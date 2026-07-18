Faraşin Plateau draws summer visitors with glacial lakes

ŞIRNAK

High up on the Faraşin Plateau in Şırnak’s Beytüşşebap, the stunning Çalyan Lake rests like a hidden jewel among the rugged peaks.

Nestled at an elevation of 2,625 meters where the Turkish provinces of Şırnak, Hakkari and Van meet, the Faraşin Plateau is welcoming summer travelers with its winding rivers, endless alpine meadows and untouched glacial lakes.



Located about 40 kilometers from the district center of Beytüşşebap, the highland transforms each year after the snow melts, revealing lush grasslands in varying shades of green, colorful wildflowers and abundant freshwater sources. The plateau has long served as a seasonal destination for nomadic pastoralists who bring their livestock to graze in the mountain pastures, while increasingly attracting hikers, campers and nature enthusiasts seeking cooler temperatures.



Among the area’s most striking features are the meandering streams carved by snowmelt and rainfall, which wind through the broad plains and create picturesque landscapes surrounded by vibrant vegetation. The waterways provide visitors with scenic walking routes and a refreshing escape from the summer heat.



Higher up the plateau lies the glacial Çalyan Lake, a pristine body of water fed by persistent snowfields and ice that remain throughout much of the year. Surrounded by rugged mountains and home to numerous endemic plant species, the lake has become one of the region’s most distinctive natural attractions, offering sweeping panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.



Visitors experience the plateau in different ways, with some making day trips while others set up tents to spend several days immersed in the area’s tranquil scenery. The combination of cool mountain air, untouched nature and dramatic vistas has made Faraşin one of southeastern Türkiye’s favored summer destinations for outdoor recreation.



Among those camping in the area was visitor Müslüm Basan, who said he and his friends had come to picnic, explore and enjoy the landscape. Describing Çalyan Lake as “magnificent,” he noted that snow was still visible across the surrounding mountains and said the group planned to remain at the campsite for several

days.



Another visitor, Abdurrahman Durak, said he and his friends had chosen Faraşin Plateau to experience nature firsthand. Praising the scenery of the plateaus, valleys, mountains, plains and Çalyan Lake, he described the area as a place of exceptional natural beauty, particularly during the summer months and encouraged others to discover one of Türkiye’s lesser-known picturesque landscapes.