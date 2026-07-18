Sound of Europe Festival to stop in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul leg of the “Sound of Europe Festival,” which brings together young musicians from across Europe with audiences in Türkiye, will take place in the Kadıköy neighborhood on July 18-19 as part of a series of free concerts in Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir.



Supported by the European Union’s Creative Europe Program, the festival is organized under the leadership of the Istanbul and Ankara clusters of the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC), according to a statement by the Kadıköy Municipality.



With the support of the Kadıköy, Çankaya and İzmir municipalities, the festival will feature 13 artists and bands from Europe and Türkiye, who will perform around 25 concerts over three days.



Hosted by the Kadıköy Municipality, the Istanbul program will be held at Alan Kadıköy. On July 18, Romania’s JazzyBIT, Polish musician Shama and Austrian duo AZE, consisting of Beyza Demirkalp and Ezgi Ataş, will take the stage.



The July 19 lineup includes experimental music duo Witch’n’Monk, featuring German flutist Mauricio Velasierra and British soprano and guitarist Heidi Heidelberg, France’s MOSAIC, the Netherlands’ Future Husband and Spanish rock musician Sarria.



Admission to all concerts is free. The festival will also be held at Kuğulu Park in Ankara’s Çankaya district and Bostanlı Seyir Terası in İzmir.