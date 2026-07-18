Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits southeastern Türkiye

MALATYA

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck several southeastern provinces in Türkiye on July 18 morning without causing casualties or damage, the country's disaster management agency said.

"No adverse situation has been reported following the magnitude 5 earthquake that occurred at 6:20 am (0320 GMT) in the Battalgazi district, in Malatya province, and was felt in the provinces of Malatya, Elazig, Adiyaman, Tunceli and Şanlıurfa. Our teams continue to work in the field," the disaster agency AFAD said.

Türkiye is crisscrossed by several geological fault lines that have previously caused catastrophes in the country.