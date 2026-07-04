Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne

Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne

EDİRNE
Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne

 

The 665th edition of the Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament, one of the world’s oldest continuously held sporting events, has officially begun in the northwestern province of Edirne.

A total of 840 wrestlers, including 40 başpehlivans (chief wrestlers), will compete at the Sarayiçi Er Meydanı arena across 14 categories, ranging from youth divisions to the prestigious chief wrestling title.

The official opening ceremony was held in the evening of July 3, with defending champion Orhan Okulu, winner of the 664th tournament, raising the Turkish flag before protocol speeches and the traditional parade.

The first qualifying matches for the chief wrestling competition are scheduled for July 4, with eight wrestlers advancing to join the round of 32. The main first-round bouts will begin later that day, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final are set for July 5, alongside the closing ceremony and the annual patronage auction.

Tickets for the event were priced between 1,400 and 2,600 liras, while the opening day’s competitions were free to attend.

The tournament also carries added significance in the race for the coveted golden belt. While no wrestler is eligible to claim permanent ownership under the traditional rule of winning three consecutive titles, revised competition regulations now allow any wrestler to secure the belt permanently after five career championships.

Recognized by UNESCO, Kırkpınar is widely regarded as more than a sporting event. Wrestlers, wearing traditional leather trousers known as kispet, cover themselves in olive oil before entering the arena in a ceremonial procession. Victory is awarded when one wrestler forces his opponent’s back to the ground.

Edirne Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Kemal Soytürk described Kırkpınar as “one of Edirne’s strongest cultural and tourism brands,” saying the festival preserves values of courage, fairness, discipline and respect that have been passed down for centuries through the pehlivan tradition.

“Kırkpınar is not merely a sporting event but a living cultural heritage that introduces Edirne to the world,” Soytürk said, noting that the annual tournament provides a major boost to the city’s tourism sector through increased demand for accommodation, dining and shopping.

The influx of visitors has filled many hotels, prompting some wrestling enthusiasts to camp instead. Fahrettin Kahya, who traveled from Kocaeli, said he and fellow fans spent the night in tents after failing to find accommodation.

“Camping suits the spirit of the wrestling better,” he said, adding that the atmosphere allowed supporters from across Türkiye to meet and share their passion for the centuries-old sport.

Believed to date back to the 14th century during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Orhan, although oil wrestling traditions in the region stretch back much further, Kırkpınar remains one of Türkiye’s most enduring sporting and cultural festivals.

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