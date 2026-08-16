Berkshire Hathaway boosts size of its stake in Alphabet

OMAHA

Shareholders wait in line outside CHI Health Center Omaha for the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 2, 2026. (AP photo)

Berkshire Hathaway is increasing the size of its stake in Google’s parent company and beefing up its holdings in homebuilders, according to the conglomerate’s latest snapshot of its investment portfolio.



The company also continued to pare its stake in financial companies and a number of other stocks in the April-June quarter.



CEO Greg Abel, who took over from Warren Buffett at the start of the year, agreed in June to make a $10 billion stock investment in Alphabet, expanding on the stake that Berkshire started to build last fall.



In the second quarter, Berkshire picked up roughly 48.1 million shares in Alphabet, bringing its total shares in the tech giant to roughly 106 million. That stake was valued at about $37.76 billion as of June 30. As recently as the end of December, Berkshire held only 17.8 million Alphabet shares worth $5.6 billion.



Beyond tech, Berkshire continued to boost its investments in the U.S. homebuilding sector and sharply increased its shares in Delta Air Lines and Macy’s in the second quarter.



Berkshire also pared its shares in several financial companies. Its stakes in Bank of America and Ally Financial declined by around 6 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively, and it slashed its shares in Capital One Financial by 58 percent.



Many investors have followed Berkshire’s portfolio closely over the years because they liked to copy Buffett’s moves. He remains the company’s chairman and largest shareholder.



But Berkshire never comments on the moves it makes to its stock portfolio from quarter to quarter because it doesn’t want to discuss what it is buying and selling.