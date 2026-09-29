Türkiye aims for oil, gas self-sufficiency: Bayraktar

Türkiye aims for oil, gas self-sufficiency: Bayraktar

ZONGULDAK
Türkiye aims for oil, gas self-sufficiency: Bayraktar

Türkiye aims to become self-sufficient in oil and natural gas through a combination of domestic production and operations abroad, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

State energy company Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) currently produces around 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day from its operations in Türkiye and overseas, Bayraktar said in an interview in Filyos.

The company aims to raise production to between 550,000 and 600,000 barrels a day by 2028 before moving toward a longer-term target of 1 million barrels, he said.

Bayraktar said securing domestic energy supplies had become increasingly important as turmoil in global energy markets and disruptions around major shipping routes added pressure to supply security.

A key part of Türkiye’s production drive is the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea, where the Osman Gazi floating production platform is due to be deployed toward the end of October.

The platform is expected to double daily production at the field to around 20 million cubic meters, enough to meet the natural gas needs of some 8 million households.

Bayraktar said Osman Gazi includes 21 facilities, 11 of them newly built and 10 refurbished. Seven of the new facilities were manufactured in Türkiye.

A second floating production platform, currently under construction, is expected to arrive in Türkiye toward the end of 2027 and enter service in 2028.

The platform will form the third phase of the Sakarya project, which is expected to lift production to roughly four times its current level.

Bayraktar said expanding both domestic production and TPAO’s operations abroad was central to reducing Türkiye’s reliance on imported oil and natural gas.

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