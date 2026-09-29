Turkish Central Bank Governor to address parliament panel on Oct 6

Turkish Central Bank Governor to address parliament panel on Oct 6

ANKARA  
Turkish Central Bank Governor to address parliament panel on Oct 6

 

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan is scheduled to deliver a presentation to lawmakers at the Turkish parliament’s Planning and Budget Commission on Oct. 6, according to Anadolu Agency.

The commission is set to convene under the chairmanship of Mehmet Muş, head of the parliamentary panel and a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), with Karahan expected to brief members of parliament during the session.

Karahan is expected to provide a comprehensive presentation covering global developments, the Turkish economy, inflation and monetary policy.

Developments related to the central bank’s interest rate decisions and the country’s efforts to combat inflation are expected to be among the key topics of the meeting.

Under the law governing the Central Bank, the governor is required to inform the parliament’s Planning and Budget Commission about the bank’s activities and the implementation of monetary policy.

Türkiye,

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