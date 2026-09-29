Montella faces mounting pressure after Türkiye’s consecutive losses

BURSA

Türkiye’s difficult start to life in the UEFA Nations League League A continued on Sept. 28 night as Italy cruised to a 4-1 victory in Bursa, leaving Vincenzo Montella’s side bottom of Group A1 with zero points from two matches.

After an opening defeat to France, Türkiye was hoping to respond against an Italy team that had also lost its first game. Instead, the host side produced a disastrous first-half display that all but decided the match within 27 minutes.

Italy raced into a three-goal lead through Alessandro Bastoni, Davide Frattesi and debutant Michael Kayode before the half-hour mark.

Although Barış Alper Yılmaz briefly gave Turkish supporters hope with an early second-half goal, Francesco Pio Esposito quickly restored Italy’s three-goal advantage as the Azzurri secured a convincing 4-1 win.

Turkish players were booed off at halftime after a lifeless opening 45 minutes. Fan frustration grew throughout the evening, with sections of the crowd directing their anger towards Montella and Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu.

While the scoreline was alarming, Montella argued that Türkiye’s struggles must be viewed in the context of the team’s rapid rise through the Nations League structure.

“This team was in League C two and a half years ago. Together we won League B, and now we are in League A,” Montella said.

“Of course the level is different in this league. It is not easy to play at this level every three days. We are competing at a level we are not accustomed to, and we need to make it a habit.”

The defeat has inevitably intensified scrutiny of Montella’s position. The former Italy striker guided Türkiye to significant progress, helping the team climb through the Nations League ranks and return to the World Cup stage. However, the current run of results has raised questions about whether he is able to carry his young, talented squad among Europe’s elite nations.

Montella, however, showed no signs of wavering after the match and delivered a strong defense of both his work and his players.

“No, I believe in the work we are doing. Even when I had important opportunities, I did not leave. Our work here continues, and our belief in these players remains until the end,” he said when asked about a possibility of resignation.

“If you think we deserved more than what we achieved, you can blame me. But I will continue to stand behind my players. Just as we reached this point together, if such a situation were ever to arise, I would first speak with my players. But there is no such agenda.”

Türkiye travels to Belgium for its next game on Oct. 2, before playing against Italy again on Oct. 5, with Montella’s job apparently on the line.