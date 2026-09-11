Fenerbahçe faces uncertainty over Kartal’s future

Fenerbahçe faces uncertainty over Kartal’s future

ISTANBUL
Fenerbahçe faces uncertainty over Kartal’s future

Fenerbahçe coach İsmail Kartal

Fenerbahçe coach İsmail Kartal announced his resignation after a 1-1 home draw with Roma in the Champions League opener on Sept. 10, but club President Aziz Yıldırım insisted he would remain in charge.

“I am resigning this evening, never to return,” Kartal told a post-match news conference at Chobani Stadium.

Kartal said he had made the decision to clear the way for the club. He thanked his players and the management for their support during his three months in charge and declined to take questions.

Speaking afterward, Yıldırım said Kartal had been hit on the head by a water bottle during the match and linked his decision to the incident and the pressure he was facing.

“İsmail Kartal remains in charge,” Yıldırım said, calling on supporters to stand behind the coach.

Yıldırım said the resignation had caught the management by surprise. He had spoken to Kartal after the announcement, and the coach had told him about the bottle incident and the pressure he felt.

“I told him, ‘You will continue,’ and that was that. I am his senior. We are a family,” Yıldırım said.

The president criticized media coverage and social media attacks, saying the club’s return to the Champions League after an 18-year absence deserved recognition.

“You cannot support someone by throwing a bottle at his head,” he said.

Kartal had praised his players’ performance against Roma before announcing his resignation, saying they had followed his instructions and created clear chances to win.

“We could have won,” he said. “I am proud of my players.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

  2. Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

    Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

  3. Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

    Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

  4. Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion

    Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion

  5. Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor

    Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor
Recommended
Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation
Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage

Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage
Galatasaray to open European campaign in Lisbon

Galatasaray to open European campaign in Lisbon
Turkish women top European volleyball

Turkish women top European volleyball
Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros
Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Galatasaray makes late additions to squad
WORLD Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

Israeli defense companies are interested in establishing operations in the Greek Cypriot Administration, potentially allowing them to benefit from the European Union’s SAFE defense financing program, the Cyprus Mail reported on Sept. 10.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are working on three electricity transmission projects, including a four-country green energy corridor, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Sept. 11.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe has accepted coach İsmail Kartal’s resignation after efforts to persuade him to stay failed on Sept. 11.
﻿