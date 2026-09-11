Türkiye aims to expand its position as global logistics hub with new projects

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Türkiye plans to accelerate transport processes and reduce exporter costs by making trade and logistics infrastructure more efficient under its Medium-Term Program (OVP) for 2027-2029, as it aims to become a global logistics hub connecting Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



The three-year economic roadmap highlights efforts to develop alternative and resilient trade routes across Türkiye’s east-west and north-south axes amid recent regional conflicts and supply chain issues.



Ankara will boost the capacity and competitiveness of international transport networks, specifically the Middle Corridor and the Development Road project.



Plans are underway to strengthen connections along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu railway lines, alongside the Zangezur Corridor. These upgrades will diversify and expand rail transport capacity from the Caspian Basin through Türkiye and then to European markets.



Meanwhile, planned improvements to the Hejaz Railway in the south will facilitate uninterrupted global transport links connecting Türkiye with the rest of the Middle East.



At the same time, the Istanbul Northern Railway Crossing will become a critical junction by connecting freight from the Middle Corridor, the Development Road and the Persian Gulf directly to Europe.



Türkiye will cement its central role in global trade by establishing an uninterrupted and high-capacity railway connection, integrating ports, rail lines and roadways.



The OVP outlines other efforts to develop stronger connections between these corridors and logistics centers, organized industrial zones, production plants, airports and border crossings to boost the share of rail in overall freight transport, hence expanding Türkiye’s intermodal transport capacity.



These efforts will also strengthen Türkiye’s competitive edge in international trade and its potential as a global logistics hub.



Ankara aims to improve its overseas logistics distribution networks initiative to integrate more local firms into global supply chains and establish the necessary infrastructure for end-to-end global deliveries to be completed quicker and at lower costs.



The three-year economic roadmap also prioritizes easing Türkiye’s foreign dependence on critical inputs and technologies while outlining plans to develop early intervention capabilities and alternative supply chains against potential risks due to geopolitical shocks or trade measures.