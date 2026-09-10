Advisers warn Iran war could last years: Report

WASHINGTON, DC

A man rides a motorcycle near an anti-Trump banner in Iran.

Senior White House advisers have privately warned U.S. President Donald Trump that the conflict with Iran could continue for years, potentially lasting through the remainder of his term, according to a report on Sept. 9 by The Wall Street Journal.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials have discussed with Trump the possibility that Tehran could continue resisting U.S. pressure despite a naval blockade, sanctions and military operations, the report said.

The private assessments contrast sharply with Trump’s public assurances that the conflict will end soon.

On Sept. 9, he told reporters that the war would end “immediately” after the November midterm elections, claiming that “they can’t hold out any longer.”

The war, now in its seventh month, has killed 18 U.S. servicemembers and raised concerns over military resources and disruptions to global energy markets.

Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire for a quick resolution while supporting a broader economic campaign against Tehran.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described the strategy, dubbed “Operation Economic Outcast,” as an alternative to major combat operations.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales defended the administration’s approach, saying: “President Trump has destroyed Iran’s military capabilities and is crippling what’s left of its abysmal economy with the most powerful naval blockade in world history and crushing sanctions,” she added.